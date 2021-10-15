Namibia’s inflation in September rises 3.5 percent

Namibia’s inflation rose 3.5 percent in September 2021 compared to 2.4 percent recorded in September 2020, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport (1.0 percentage points) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9 percentage points), NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said.

On a monthly basis, Shimuafeni said Namibia recorded an inflation of 0.3 percent in September 2021 compared to a deflation of 0.2 percent obtained during the previous month which was the lowest rate recorded since September 2020.

“The highest rate of 0.9 percent was witnessed in the month of January 2021,” he said. Enditem