Namibia’s inflation projected to decrease in 2023

Namibia’s overall inflation for 2022 is now projected to average around 6.1 percent before slowing to 4.9 percent in 2023, Bank of Namibia governor Johannes Gawaxab told reporters in Namibia’s capital Windhoek on Wednesday.

Gawaxab spoke at the last Monetary Policy Announcement for 2022 where the committee increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.75 percent from 6.25 percent. “The decision was taken to contain inflationary pressure.”

International reserves stood at 2.6 billion U.S. dollars at the end of October, enough to cover 4.8 months of imports and sufficient to help maintain the currency peg, Gawaxab said. Enditem