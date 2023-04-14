Namibia’s inflation rose to 7.2 percent in March

Namibia’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.2 percent in March compared to 4.5 percent in the same month last year, data released by Namibia’s Statistics Agency (NSA) showed Thursday.

According to the country’s consumer price index (CPI) bulletin for March, on a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.6 percent.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.7 percentage points), transport (1.4 percentages points), alcoholic beverages & tobacco (0.9 percentage points), and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (0.8 percentage points), among others. Enditem