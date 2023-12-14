Namibia’s main international airports meet Aerodrome Certification requirement

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC), the national airport operator, announced on Wednesday the successful completion of the Aerodrome Certification for Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) and Walvis Bay International Airport (WBIA).

A statement shared by NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati said that the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority recently granted NAC aerodrome certificates, adhering to the guidelines outlined in Namibia Civil Aviation Regulations Part 139.

The rigorous certification process involved comprehensive steps, including public consultations, evaluations of aerodrome manuals, on-site inspections of facilities and equipment, and meticulous assessments of findings alongside the implementation of corrective action plans.

“Successfully concluding these steps led to the issuance of valid certificates for HKIA and WBIA, effective until Dec. 5, 2025,” he said.

These two airports had previously received aerodrome certificates in 2021, which were valid for 18 months until May 2022.

“We are delighted to receive these certifications and are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to further enhance the customer experience while prioritizing safety and security at our airports,” said NAC Chief Executive Officer Bisey Uirab.

Furthermore, Uirab said that Eros Airport and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport are currently undergoing the aerodrome licensing process, with their interim licenses anticipated by mid-2024.

According to Uirab, the importance of airport certification lies in several key aspects, including providing documented assurance to airport and aircraft operators regarding the safety of the facilities they use. Additionally, it serves as a crucial element in risk management, ensuring ongoing safety, regularity, and efficiency of aircraft operations at aerodromes while guaranteeing compliance with relevant International Civil Aviation Organization Standards, Recommended Practices, and Civil Aviation Regulations.

HKIA serves as Namibia’s main international airport, catering to the capital city of Windhoek. It is situated 45 km east of the city and is Namibia’s largest airport with international connections.

Airlines operating at HKIA include Qatar Airways, TAAG Angola, Ethiopian Airlines, Germany’s Eurowings Discover, Airlink from South Africa, FlyNamibia Airline, and South African Airways.