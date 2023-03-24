Namibia’s marine diamond miner produces 1.725 million carats in 2022

Namibia’s marine diamond miner, Debmarine Namibia, produced 1.725 million carats in 2022, an executive said Thursday.

The 52 percent increase from 1.136 million in 2021 was primarily due to the introduction of the mining vessel, the Benguela Gem, in 2022, Debmarine Namibia’s chief executive officer Willy Mertens said in a statement at the company’s 2022-year results and business update.

“We achieved this not only through additional capacity but also through continued innovation and investment in technology,” he said. “We need to remain innovative and continue to invest in technology to successfully negotiate the future and the challenges it will bring.”

Debmarine Namibia, a subsidiary of Namdeb Holdings, is owned in equal shares by the government of Namibia and De Beers.