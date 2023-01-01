Namibia’s national capital bans individual use of fireworks to usher in new year

Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, has cautioned the public not to display or discharge fireworks or firecrackers ahead of the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The above acts are prohibited, the City of Windhoek said in an announcement Thursday, adding that the use of fireworks can cause annoyance, loss, injury, or danger to any person, animal, or traffic during the upcoming celebrations.

Meanwhile, the municipal authority has a permit to discharge fireworks in a controlled manner during the New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday, according to the City of Windhoek.

New Year’s celebration is marked by a variety of activities in Windhoek. Enditem