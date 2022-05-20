Namibia’s occupancy rate at hospitality establishments improves in April

Namibia’s occupancy rate in its hospitality establishments in April reached 36.5 percent, up from 27 percent of the same month last year and a mere 1.3 percent in April 2020, a trade group has said.

“What is most encouraging is the fact that we are gradually nearing the levels of pre-COVID times, when in April 2019, Namibia showed an average room occupancy of just over 54 percent, which means that we now seem to have advanced to two-thirds toward normality,” Gitta Paetzold, CEO of the Hospitality Association of Namibia, said in a statement following the release of the data on Wednesday.

She said that in 2019, about half of all rooms occupied were by guests from greater Europe, and in 2022, the rate stood at 47 percent.

“This is a positive sign indicating that Namibia’s traditional markets are back to almost normal levels,” Paetzold said.

She said that with active marketing, promotions and trade participation of Namibian tourism businesses at national, regional and international levels in recent months, the current recovery trend will continue.

“The return of international airlines, such as Qatar returning to Namibia at the end of June, and expression of interest for partnerships from the likes of KLM and Belgium Air with Namibia, gives further reason to believe that the future looks promising,” Paetzold said.

Meanwhile, she said, the tourism industry is aware of the ongoing challenges, including persistent travel restraints due to the COVID-19 threats, and is thus cautious of likely setbacks.