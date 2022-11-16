Namibia’s October inflation hit 7.1 percent

Namibia’s inflation rate rose 7.1 percent in October, up from 3.6 percent recorded in October 2021, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said Tuesday.

The transport, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages components continued to be the main drivers of inflation in October, with a contribution of 2.6 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points, respectively, according to the NSA data.

According to the agency, on a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.2 percent in October, compared to the 0.1 percent growth rate recorded a month earlier. Enditem