Namibia’s overall budget deficit to reduce to 5.6 percent

Namibia’s overall budget deficit is projected to reduce to about 5.6 percent of GDP in the financial year 2022/23, Namibian Minister of Finance Ipumbu Shiimi said in the budget speech he delivered in Windhoek on Thursday.

“Over the Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) the deficit is projected to average about 5.5 percent of GDP. Accordingly, a balanced fiscal consolidation policy stance remains necessary over the medium term,” he added.

According to Shiimi, given the outstanding debt stock, the projected budget deficit is still relatively high.

“Consequently, the public debt stock is expected to increase to 140.2 Namibia dollars billion, equivalent to 71 percent of GDP. The elevated public debt remains a primary concern in the medium term,” he added.

According to Shiimi, in this regard, the government is committed to redirecting much of the revenue increases in the coming years, as the economy recovers, towards debt redemption and reducing the borrowing requirement.

“At the same time, we recognize that the scope for further expenditure consolidation has thinned significantly, and we thus shift the policy focus towards entrenching sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Shiimi meanwhile tabled a 67.9 billion Namibia budget for the 2022/23 financial year, a decrease from the 69,7 billion tabled in the financial year 2021/22. Enditem