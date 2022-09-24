Namibia’s Q2 Producer Price Index up

Namibia’s producer price indices recorded an increase in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, said the country’s statistics Agency (NSA) on Thursday.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the rate of change in the prices of goods and services bought and sold by local producers, saw the southwestern African nation’s mining and quarrying PPI, for Q2 2022 stand at 132.1, up from 103.6 recorded in Q2 of 2021.

The index for mining of uranium and thorium ores increased to 90.2 basis points, representing an increase of 50.8 percent when compared to 59.8 basis points recorded during the same period of last year, said the NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni in the Q2 Statistics Bulletin.

“The index for mining of other non-ferrous metal ores includes mining of copper, lead, zinc, and gold, recorded an increase of 24.6 percent, from 150.3 basis points recorded in quarter 2 of 2021 to 187.2 basis points registered in quarter 2 of 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, the index for manufacturing increased to 171.7 basis points from 153.8 basis points recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

Electric power generation, transmission and distribution increased to 111.0 basis points as opposed to 107.9 basis points registered in the same quarter of 2021.

While other indices recorded an increase, the water collection, treatment and supply index continued to be stagnant at 144.3 basis points since the second quarter of 2019. Enditem