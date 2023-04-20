Namibia’s ruling party celebrates 63rd anniversary

Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), announced Wednesday that it will continue working toward the mission of improving the socioeconomic well-being of all Namibians.

In a social media post commemorating the party’s 63rd anniversary, which was shared by the presidency, Namibian President Hage Geingob stated that the ruling party has been working hard to unite and ensure economic development.

“On this historic day, 63 years ago, SWAPO, a glorious movement, was formed with the mission of liberating Namibians from apartheid oppression. Today, I wish the rank and file of our victorious movement a happy 63rd anniversary,” Geingob said.

The SWAPO, founded on April 19, 1960, to liberate Namibia from colonialism and white minority rule, has been the dominant political party in Namibia. Enditem