Namibia’s ruling party reaffirms commitment to prosperity

Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) on Saturday called on the nation to reflect on the party’s achievements and to continue the work of socioeconomic emancipation.

Speaking at the party’s 63rd anniversary in Grootfontein, Otjozondjupa Region, SWAPO party president Hage Geingob reflected on the party’s history as a successful liberation movement. “We liberated Namibians to ensure a life of dignity for each and every citizen,” Geingob said.

The president highlighted some of the achievements gained over the past 33 years since independence, noting that the ruling party has been hard at work for the equal rights of all citizens to access health, education, food, and security, among others.

“My wish as president of the SWAPO party is for us to continue and to complete the important work of the second phase of our struggle, that of socioeconomic emancipation,” Geingob said.

The SWAPO, which was founded on April 19, 1960, liberated Namibia from colonialism and white minority rule. Enditem