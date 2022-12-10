Namibia’s top mobile telecom firm says revenues up 3.7 percent in past fiscal year

Namibia’s largest mobile telecommunications company, MTC, recorded a revenue of 2.9 billion Namibian dollars (about 170 million U.S. dollars) for the year ended September 2022, the company said in a report Thursday.

The company in a statement said the revenue represents a growth of 3.7 percent. According to MTC’s Chief Financial Officer Thinus Smut, the solid performance is attributed to a 6.4 percent increase in prepaid average revenue per user in addition to continued expansion in the home fiber markets.

“New products and solutions enhanced our enterprise, postpaid and prepaid services. The increased investment in network expansion and optimization accommodated growth in data traffic,” he said.

According to the company’s financials, its prepaid business remains the biggest contributor to its revenues, contributing over 1.8 billion Namibian dollars in the last financial year.

The MTC is Namibia’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, with 2.6 million active subscribers. For over 26 years, MTC has grown revenue and retained customers by providing voice and data services and solutions to postpaid and prepaid individual and business customers. Enditem