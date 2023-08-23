Namibia’s tourism sector sees positive upswing

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), a state-owned enterprise mandated to run the tourism facilities in the country, said in a statement Tuesday that the continuing recovery of tourism occupancy numbers in the post-COVID era signals a positive trajectory for the industry.

According to NWR, the resorts of Halali, Okaukuejo, Olifantsrus, Namutoni and Sesriem achieved full occupancy between Aug. 18 and 20 this year.

“With the current upswing in visitor numbers at the key resorts, NWR is on track to better performance in the current financial year,” Nelson Ashipala, an NWR spokesperson said.

NWR Managing Director Matthias Ngwangwama also said “We are thrilled to witness such a swift rebound in tourism. The dedication of our team, along with the enduring allure of Namibia’s natural wonders, has played a pivotal role in our rapid resurgence.”

Meanwhile, the Hospitality Association of Namibia said, in July, the first month of the traditional high season for Namibia’s tourism sector, the average room occupancy of 60.98 percent outperformed the 2019 July occupancy by over one percent, and is almost 10 percent higher than the levels of last year.

Namibia recorded a 98.1 percent increase in international/inbound tourist arrivals, rising from 232,756 in 2021 to 461,027 last year, as indicated by the latest Tourism Arrival Statistical Report.