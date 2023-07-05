Namibia’s trade deficit widens in May

Namibia’s trade deficit widened to 2.8 billion Namibian dollars (about 188 million U.S. dollars) in May compared to a trade deficit of 1.3 billion Namibian dollars a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The Namibia Statistics Agency said in a statement that the country’s export earnings increased by 22.4 percent to 9.3 billion Namibian dollars from 7.6 billion Namibian dollars recorded in April, while imports increased by 35.8 percent to 12.1 billion Namibian dollars, up from 8.9 billion Namibian dollars the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, the trade deficit of the southwestern African nation has improved considerably compared to the deficit of 5.2 billion Namibian dollars recorded in May last year.

Botswana was the major export destination for goods produced in Namibia, with the eastern neighbor absorbing 18.9 percent of exports while China came in second position with a share of 18.1 percent. South Africa, Canada, and Zambia completed the top five export destinations.

South Africa supplied the bulk of imports, followed by India, Peru, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Uranium, destined for China and Canada, was Namibia’s major export commodity, accounting for 21.5 percent of total exports. Diamonds were in second position, followed by fish, non-monetary gold, and “Copper and articles of copper”.

Petroleum oils topped the import list, followed by copper ores and concentrates, motor vehicles for the transportation of goods, civil engineering and contractors’ equipment, and motor cars for the transportation of persons. (1 U.S. dollar = 18.79 Namibian dollars) Enditem