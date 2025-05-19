Nana Aba Anamoah: Ghana’s Influential Media Leader

Nana Aba Anamoah has established herself as a prominent figure in Ghana’s media landscape, currently serving as General Manager of Gh One Television.

The award-winning journalist has built a distinguished career spanning over two decades, earning recognition for her incisive political analysis and passionate sports commentary.

Anamoah’s professional journey began at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation before she joined TV3, where she became a household name. Her transition to EIB Network under CEO Bola Ray marked a significant career advancement, positioning her as one of Ghana’s few female media executives. Known for her exacting standards, she earned the social media moniker “English Madam” for frequently correcting grammatical errors in public discourse.

Educated at Ghana National College and the University of Ghana, Anamoah has enhanced her credentials with executive courses at Harvard University. Her multicultural background as an Ewe-Fante Ghanaian raised by a Hindu father but practicing Catholicism reflects the nation’s diverse heritage.

While maintaining privacy about her personal life, public records indicate she co-parents a son, Daryl Paa Kow Anamoah, with fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown (known as Osebo the Zara Man). Industry analysts estimate her net worth between $100,000-$500,000, accrued through media leadership, event hosting, and endorsements.

The 2019 photoshop controversy, where she falsely claimed attendance at a Manchester United match, temporarily overshadowed her professional achievements. Beyond journalism, Anamoah channels her influence into philanthropy through the Herts Wide Open Foundation, which provides career opportunities and financial support to underprivileged Ghanaians.

Anamoah’s career trajectory mirrors the evolving opportunities for women in Ghana’s media sector, though gender parity in executive roles remains work in progress according to recent industry reports.