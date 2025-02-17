Nana Aba Anamoah Slams Okraku Mantey’s Lack of Impact

Television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has openly criticized former Deputy Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Okraku Mantey, claiming he is far more tolerable when he stays silent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the entertainment sector’s latest developments, Anamoah questioned the value of Mantey’s contributions since his appointment as Deputy Minister.

According to Anamoah, Mantey was entrusted with a role designed to enhance the very space he now criticizes. “He was given a position to make the space better. What was his impact? He sounds better when he is quiet. He shouldn’t comment on what people do with their space when his own impact has been zero. Listening to him talk about the entertainment scene is like watching paint dry,” she asserted.

Her comments follow Mantey’s recent criticism of United Showbiz, which he claims no longer reflects the world of entertainment. “Do you know that the show is no longer about showbiz? You people should change the name. They don’t do showbiz,” he said during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

The exchange underscores a growing debate in Ghana’s entertainment circles over leadership and influence, with critics like Anamoah challenging the relevance of political appointments in shaping the industry.