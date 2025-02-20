Nana Aba Unbothered by Online Noise

In a refreshing display of self-assuredness, media veteran Nana Aba Anamoah declared her indifference to the relentless barrage of social media negativity.

In a candid interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, she explained that she deliberately tunes out the online chatter that can often overwhelm even the most resilient individuals.

“I really don’t pay attention to a lot of things,” she stated, adding that while some might think she’s affected by trending opinions, she remains blissfully unaware of much of the noise swirling around her.

Nana Aba shared that she often learns about any online buzz only when someone like Philip Knight reaches out to her—a testament to her selective engagement with digital media. To safeguard her peace of mind, she has set up extensive filters on her social platforms, ensuring that rude comments and negative words don’t even reach her screen. “People’s opinions about me really do not matter,” she said. Her strategy is simple: protect one’s mental space at all costs, even if it means isolating oneself from the broader public discourse.

Her approach wasn’t always this detached. Reflecting on her past struggles, Nana Aba revealed that early in her career, negative feedback used to hit her hard, prompting her to seek therapy. “My therapist told me, ‘You don’t have a problem. You just need to block out all the rubbish.’ That advice changed everything for me,” she recalled. Now, even her close friends and family are in on her method—avoiding the temptation to fill her inbox with what she considers needless drama.

In an era when social media can sometimes feel like an endless sea of criticism, Nana Aba’s stance is both refreshing and instructive. While some might argue that being unbothered could lead to missed opportunities for constructive feedback, her experience suggests that, for her at least, maintaining mental peace is far more important. Her message resonates as a call for everyone to curate their own digital space, prioritizing self-care over the noise of online opinions.