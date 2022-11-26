Nana Acheampong and Davison band to perform in UK on 26th December

Ghanaian legendary Musician Nana Acheampong will be performing together with the Davison band on 26th December, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

26th December which happens to be Boxing Day to many Ghanaian music fans in the United Kingdom is a day to enjoy quality African highlife music and great performances from the Davison band.

For six years, the band has consistently entertained music fans.

According to the leader of the group, Charles Davidson Popularly known in UK as Kweku Nyame, they have decided to feature one Highlife musician yearly so that fans can experience varieties of music.

This year, they settled on Nana Acheampong because majority of Highlife fans requested for his performance.

The venue for this year’s Boxing Day event is the Oasis academy Shirley park in Croydon.