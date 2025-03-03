Nana Adasi Patrick Calls for NPP Unity to Reclaim Power in 2028

Nana Adasi Patrick, a prominent figure in Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Goaso in the Ahafo Region, has rallied party members to set aside divisions and focus on rebuilding ahead of the 2028 general elections.

His appeal follows the NPP’s loss of the Asunafo North parliamentary seat and broader electoral setbacks in 2024, urging a collective push to “reorganize with purpose” for a political comeback.

Patrick, who initially filed to contest the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary primaries in Asunafo North, withdrew his candidacy after consultations with local party leaders. “Stepping back was a tough but necessary decision for the party’s cohesion,” he explained, framing his move as a gesture to prioritize unity over personal ambition.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Patrick has emerged as a vocal advocate for internal reconciliation. He cautioned against finger-pointing, urging members to “view one another as family” and channel energy into strategic reforms. “Blame games will only deepen fractures. Our focus must be on listening to grassroots concerns and addressing the gaps that cost us victory,” he said during a community engagement in Goaso.

When questioned about his political future, Patrick signaled readiness to contest the 2028 parliamentary primaries if the party opens nominations. “I await guidance from national leadership, but I’m prepared to serve wherever needed,” he stated, emphasizing loyalty to the NPP’s long-term vision.

Analysts note that Patrick’s conciliatory tone aligns with broader efforts to mend rifts within the NPP, which faces mounting pressure to reinvent itself after eight years in power. His message resonates with mid-level members disillusioned by the 2024 results, though skeptics argue the party must tackle deeper issues like voter trust and policy clarity to regain momentum.

For now, Patrick remains bullish on the NPP’s resilience. “This is not the end—it’s a chance to rebuild smarter,” he asserted. “Unity, strategic planning, and humility in listening to the people will pave our path back to victory.” As the party navigates this reset, figures like Patrick could play pivotal roles in bridging factions and rekindling hope among its base.

The road to 2028 promises to be steep, but for Patrick and his allies, the rallying cry is clear: “Together, we rise.”