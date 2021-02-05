Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will serve a second term as chairman of sub-regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a release said Thursday.

The press statement said the decision, which came by consensus during the extraordinary session of the heads of state in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday, was to let the Ghanaian president serve a second one-year term to oversee the implementation of reforms in the organization.

The bloc expects the Ghanaian president to work with the Ministerial Ad Hoc Committee on institutional reforms on the issues and report to his colleagues during their ordinary session this June.

“To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms,” the statement said.

Akufo-Addo, who was also declared the winner of Ghana’s presidential election last December, became the chair of ECOWAS in September 2020. Enditem