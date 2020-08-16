President Akufo-Addo says the government needs to be able to ensure every prospective entrant into Ghana by air is tested on arrival before Ghana’s borders by air are reopened.

In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, he pencilled down September 1, 2020, as a potential date for the reopening of Ghana’s borders by air.

“I want to be sure we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way and determine when we can reopen our border by air.”

“I am hoping by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by September 1,” the President said.

He noted that the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co. Ltd., have been working “with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport.”

President Akufo-Addo gave no indication of when restrictions will be lifted on Ghana’s land borders.

Ghana’s air, sea and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.