Nana Addo Fires Hohoe MCE

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo

The current Chief Executive of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly has been sent packing.

According to the sack notice dated 24th March 2024 intercepted by News Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the MCE to handover his duties to the Volta Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibilities of the assembly pending the confirmation of a new municipal chief executive.