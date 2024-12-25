Nana Addo Must Own Up To ‘Dumsor’ Before Exiting Power – Alhaji Sinari Demands

The National Chairman of the Zongo Caucus Working Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to concede that their actions and inactions as leaders have landed the country in the on-going ‘Dumsor’ crisis. According to him, the President must acknowledge this monumental failure before handing over power to the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

In a Facebook post on the country’s current energy crisis and related issues, Alhaji Sinare noted that intermittent power outages popularly known as the ‘Dumsor’ crisis, which has persisted for several years, is severely impacting Ghanaian businesses, households, and the economy as a whole.

The former member of parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency emphasized that the frequent blackouts have led to loss of productivity, damaged equipment and widespread frustration among the population.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Egypt criticized the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for inaction on the issue and poor handling of the deepening crisis. He suggested that the country’s incumbent leadership was downplaying the crisis so they could turn around and blame it on the incoming John Dramani Mahama administration.

The investigator and founder of Zongo for NDC noted Ghanaians’ apprehensions about the power cuts and wanted a pragmatic solution without further delay. “The ‘Dumsor’ situation has reached a crisis point, and the government must take drastic measures to address it before leaving office on January 7, 2025,” he stated.

He said failure to provide a reliable and sustainable energy supply was a betrayal of the trust and confidence Ghanaians reposed in successive governments, particularly the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and Nana Addo and his team not only to take full responsibility but also tackle the current crisis once and for all.

According to Alhaji Sinare, the move would demonstrate the government’s seriousness and commitment to finding a lasting solution rather than merely continuing to manage the situation inadequately as has been the case for some time now.