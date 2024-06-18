Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 Honored for Leadership Excellence

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1, the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in Ghana’s Eastern Region, received prestigious recognition for her outstanding leadership at the Excellence Theological Awards. The ceremony, held at the Tafo Presby Conference Hall, celebrated Nana Adepa Yeboah as the “Excellence in Leadership Personality of the Year.”

For many years, Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 has been a pivotal leader in Akyem Tafo, driving community development and fostering unity among its people. Her steadfast leadership has been instrumental in promoting peace and advancing local initiatives.

The Excellence Theological Awards, organized by Excellent Theological Seminary under the leadership of Dr. Richard Offei, aims to honor individuals who exemplify exceptional leadership in their communities and respective fields.

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 was selected for this esteemed award in recognition of her significant contributions to the progress of Akyem Tafo.

Mr. Seth Koranteng, representing Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 at the ceremony, expressed gratitude for the honor on her behalf and dedicated it to the people of Akyem Tafo. He urged other leaders to emulate Nana Adepa Yeboah’s commitment to community development, integrity, and selflessness.

The event drew a distinguished audience including community members, government officials, and dignitaries who commended Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 for her exemplary leadership and role-model status within the community.

The award ceremony concluded with a vibrant cultural display and traditional feast, celebrating Nana Adepa Yeboah’s achievements. Her recognition serves as a source of inspiration, motivating her to continue her dedicated service to the development of Akyem Tafo with unwavering excellence.