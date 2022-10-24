Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah l Launches Foundation To Support The Old Ages And The Needy

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region Nana Amponsah Yeaboah I at the Alisa hotel, Accra, have launched her foundation named Nana Adepa Development Foundation (NADF) that will take care of the old ages, kids and the needy within and outside her Town. The foundation will support kids, mothers, youth, and especially the old ages.

I have help some of the youth in my town to get work to do, build ultra modern kindergarten class rooms block for Presbyterian school, give loans to traders without interest rate to boost their trading, sponsor some in universities and SHS within the five years of enstoolment as the kyeidomhene of Tafo-Akim and I feel very blessed anytime I see these people enjoying from the little I gave them.

I am very excited when I always support or donate to people around and outside my town. Their blessings, smile, and love always motivate me, so it has been part of me and am proud of it.

Sometimes is not about money but they just need our friendship for them to feel at home not rejected, She added

World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) together with Global Alliance for Women Development (GAWD) and Women Leadership Code International (WOLCINT) also ushered Nana Adepa into the groups and gave her a new title as a member of the groups. Nana Adepa is now known as The Right Noble Empress Nana Adepa

Amponsah Yeboah 1. They horned her as Prestige Woman of Integrity.

Nana Adepa thank her Chief of Akyem Tafo Osaberima Adusei Piasah IV, his elders and the friends around the world for always supporting her goals.

The program brought together many personalities under one roof and it was all about Akyem Tafo’s development.

Story by Nana Boateng kakape