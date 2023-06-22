Nana Adjei Katakyie II Commissions Hospital

The Twafour chief Nana Adjei Katakyie I of Essaase Bontefufuo traditional Area who doubles as the Twafohene of Esaase Bontefufuo traditional council commissioned an ultra-modern hospital built by the Asanko Mining Company.

The hospital at Esaase Bontefufuo township will serve several communities like Manyhie, Aboabo Tetremu, Mpatoamu, Ahwerewa, Bonteso and Akataniase in the Amansie West Municipality.

The fully furnished facility, which is estimated at $1,765,382.48, comes with an ambulance donated by the Rabotec Group. Other facilities include, a theatre, emergency room, laboratory, pharmacy, laundry, administrative offices and wards for male, female, children, and maternity.

Asanko Gold Ghana, a mining company, yesterday inaugurated and handed over the new hospital facility for the people of Bontefufuo in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The hospital, which is expected to employ two to four medical doctors, 30 nurses, eight midwives and other medical staff, has adequate space for the storage of medical supplies.

But for this intervention, residents of Bontefufuo and other neighboring catchment communities such as Esaase, Manhyia, Aboabo, Tetremu, Mpatoamu, Ahwerewa, Bonteso and Akataniase, would not have to travel to Nkawie to access medical care.

The hospital project was in fulfillment of a request made by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the mining company to build a health facility at Bontefufuo where it operates. The request was made because of the lack of a major health facility at the time.

Speaking at the ceremony to inaugurate the project, the General Manager of

Asanko, Andrew McGowan said Otumfuo’s request was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility, hence the realization of the ultra-modern edifice.

Additionally, he said the move fell under a program dubbed, “ Asanko Opportunity Cycle”, which specifically leveraged the presence of the mine to make a positive impact on stakeholders to create a self-sustaining legacy that would survive beyond the existence of the mine.

He seized the opportunity to advise the beneficiaries to put the facility to good use, while ensuring equipment was maintained to maximize their operational life.

The Managing Director of Asanko, Dr Charles Amoah, said Otumfuo’s intervention had led to a peaceful co-existence between the company and the Bontefufuo community.

He appealed to the chiefs and people of the community to sustain the existing cooperation with the Asanko Gold Mine in ensuring total harmony to their mutual benefit.

Nana Adjei Katakyie I known in private life as Williams Adjei and also CEO of Purelife Pharmaceuticals, commended Asanko Gold for their timely invention to the people of Esaase. Health issues disturbing my people of Esaase and nearby communities are a thing of the past now.

“ I am pleading with Asanko Gold if they can support other communities nearby with such facilities,” Nana advised residents to desist from encroaching on the mining concessions, We have witnessed what Asanko Gold can do to save our communities, let desist from mining in their zone” Nana Adjei Katakyei Stressed on.

