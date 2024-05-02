Nana Adjei Kyerema Congratulate Atiwa East Workers On May Day

In celebrating the resilient workforce of the Atiwa East Constituency of the Eastern Region on the commemoration of this year’s Workers Day, the Atiwa East Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming general elections in December 2024, Nana Adjei Kyerema has praised and appreciated workers.

He reiterated that the workers remain key stakeholders in elevating the Atiwa East constituency to its deserving developmental status.

Nana Adjei Kyerema whose continuous rising popularity is a result of his diligence as well as his penchant for providing solutions through his developmental works in all spheres of the constituency such as the provision of mechanized bore holes for safe drinking water, provision of educational logistics such as dual desks, skills training of youth, structural and developmental support for health care in the constituency as well as support for traders and businesses despite not being in office, marked the May Day celebrations with an early morning clean up exercise and painting of the Anyinam clinic.

This endeavor was in collaboration with the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana of Anyinam.

At the Anyinam Clinic, excited healthcare personnel led by Madam Nyametease Sarah Kesse expressed their appreciation to the church and Nana Adjei Kyerema and openly declared their support for such leadership hence they, like other working groups across the constituency will vouch for his candidature.

In a separate press statement to commemorate the May Day celebrations, Nana Adjei Kyerema, took the opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity and industriousness of all workers of the Atiwa East constituency across all sectors, for their resilience in holding the fort year on year.

He further congratulated each worker for the fulfillment they bring to the needs, demands, dreams, and ambitions as well as the collective development of the people of Atiwa East.

The parliamentary candidate expressed his confidence in the resolve and commitment of the workers.

He affirmed that, with the right and desired leadership on board, they will together move that will bring the developmental aspirations to the direly needed and deserving status that will see Atiwa East flourish in all spheres.

Nana Adjei Kyerema said he was of the firm belief that together, with diligence, commitment and staunch support from the Atiwa East workforce, the constituency will be moved out of the doldrums to a paced-up developmental status.

He ended by wishing all Atiwa East workers Ayekoo and Praying God continues to refresh and strengthen them.