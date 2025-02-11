Nana Adjoa Lovia Defies Setbacks to Make Her Mark in Ghana’s Film Industry

Ghanaian actress Lovia Ansah, known as Nana Ad Lovia, is challenging the status quo and playing a significant role in male-dominated films with her remarkable productions.

One of her most recent productions, “Deadly Obsession,” starring Aaron Adatsi, has received widespread acclaim and is expected to debut in the United States in April.

But her recent staggering revelation about the ‘sex for roles’ in the movie industry has sparked a debate.

According to Nana Adjoa Lovia, stakeholders need to take collective action in critically addressing issues of ‘sex for roles’ which is hampering the growth of the movie industry.

Nana Adjoa Lovia, the CEO of Nakies Films Production, remarked that the trend of ‘sex for roles’ has become alarming, undermining the credibility of the film business.

She also advocates for stronger regulations and support systems that protect female actresses from exploitation and also establishing clear guidelines regarding casting processes.

“For me, this is a very big challenge we have to deal with in the industry. Talented female individuals who may not be willing to engage in such practices find themselves at a disadvantage.

“This can lead to a lack of diversity in storytelling and representation within films, as those who are selected based on personal relationships rather than skill,” she said.

Nana Ajdoa Lovia Also, this unethical practice may deter aspiring actresses who may have the fear of having to compromise personal values or engage in behaviour in pursuit of their God-given talent.

Asked about her journey in the movie industry, Nana Ajoa Lovia believes she has made a lot of progress over the years, having starred in some top Nollywood movies.

“I have always wanted to be an actor, right from primary school. I was always taking the lead in school drama and right after school I went into acting.

“The progress has been steady thus far, having featured on set with the likes of Mercy Johnson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ray Okafo, and Walter Anga, among others,” she said.

The acting prowess of Nana Adjoa Lovia has earned her massive praise and a following on social media, as she is certainly one of Ghana’s fastest-rising actresses.