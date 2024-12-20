Nana Affum Mireku Foundation Donates GH₵10k to Support Sickle Cell Awareness in Kwahu

In a strong show of support for the fight against sickle cell disease, the Nana Affum Mireku Foundation has donated GHS 10,000 towards the inaugural Sickle Cell Week celebration in Kwahu.

This initiative, aimed at raising awareness and promoting education about sickle cell disease, also sought to provide much-needed support to those living with the condition and their families.

The week-long event, led by Philomena Frimpong, Senior Nursing Officer in the Paediatrics Department at Kwahu Government Hospital, brought together healthcare professionals, community leaders, youth, advocates, and residents of Kwahu. The celebrations focused on the importance of early detection, proper management, and breaking the stigma that often surrounds sickle cell disease.

The activities began with an engaging opening ceremony and were followed by a lively health walk through the streets of Kwahu, uniting the community in a shared commitment to raising awareness. The event also featured a successful blood donation drive, recognizing the critical need for blood in the management of sickle cell-related health crises.

Throughout the week, healthcare professionals provided free medical screenings and conducted educational sessions, dispelling myths about the disease and equipping participants with essential knowledge about prevention, care practices, and the importance of regular health check-ups.

Philomena Frimpong, who championed the event, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nana Affum Mireku Foundation for its generous support. “This support is a beacon of hope for our community. It demonstrates that collective efforts can make a difference in tackling the challenges posed by sickle cell disease,” she said.

Sandra Mireku, Executive Director of the Nana Affum Mireku Foundation, spoke at the donation ceremony, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact on communities. “We are thrilled to support this important initiative. By raising awareness and providing resources, we believe we can change the narrative, enhance care for those affected, and empower families to seek timely medical attention,” she stated.

The Nana Affum Mireku Foundation also called on other leaders, organizations, and philanthropists to contribute to community-driven health initiatives, emphasizing that the fight against sickle cell disease requires a collective effort. “The journey to eradicating stigma and ensuring proper care for everyone starts with all of us coming together,” Sandra Mireku concluded.

The donation and events held throughout Sickle Cell Week exemplify the growing community involvement in tackling health challenges and improving the quality of life for those affected by sickle cell disease in Ghana.