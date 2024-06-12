Nana Affum Mireku Foundation donates to Atibie Kwahu Government Hospital

The Nana Affum Mireku Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to positively impacting lives and communities, has demonstrated its commitment to giving back through a donation to the maternal unit of the Atibie Kwahu Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Commenting on the donation exercise, Sandra Mireku, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, “The donation, made in honour of the late Nana Mireku, aims to enhance the hospital’s capabilities in providing quality healthcare services to expectant mothers and newborns in the region. The foundation presented assorted items, including toiletries, disinfectants, face masks, baby diapers, sanitary pads, baby oil, and baby powder etc.

Dr. Kobena Awotwe Wiredu, Medical Superintendent at the Atibie Government Hospital, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Nana Affum Mireku Foundation for their generous support to the Maternal Unit. He commended the Foundation for their kindness and dedication to improving maternal healthcare in the region.

“These items we have received today are a testament to your commitment to the well-being of our patients,” Dr. Awotwe Wiredu said.

“The toiletries, disinfectants, face masks, baby diapers, sanitary pads, baby oil, and baby powder will go a long way in supporting our efforts to provide quality care to new mothers and their babies. Your selflessness and compassion have made a significant impact on our work, and we are deeply grateful.”

Dr Nana Osei, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Atibie Government Hospital also thanked the team for the donation. He encouraged the Foundation to continue their support, saying, “We urge you to make this a regular event, as your contributions will have a lasting impact on the lives of many families in our community.”

Following the donation, the team from the Nana Affum Mireku Foundation visited the Maternity Ward of Atibie Government Hospital, presenting baby hampers to new mothers and covering some hospital bills for those unable to pay.