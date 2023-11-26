Nana Akomea Challenges Mahama’s 24 -hour economy

A representative from the communications team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, responded to former President Mahama’s proposal for a 24-hour economy during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 25. Akomea asserted that Ghana’s economy currently has no time restrictions, emphasizing that businesses already operate beyond regular working hours based on existing opportunities and demand.

Nana Akomea dismissed the notion of a specific legal or social barrier preventing businesses from operating 24 hours a day. He explained that the operational hours of businesses vary, with some extending their operations until 6 pm, 10 pm, or even 6 am, depending on the prevailing economic opportunities.

This statement was made in reaction to former President Mahama’s commitment to establish a 24-hour economy as a central theme in his 2024 presidential election campaign. Mahama argued that such a policy would contribute to economic growth and generate employment, particularly benefiting the youth. However, the proposal received mixed reactions, with the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, downplaying the idea.

In contrast to Mahama’s proposal, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) highlighted that a 24-hour economy already exists in practice. He suggested that the focus should be on improving the efficiency of public services to further expand economic opportunities. Additionally, he called for enhanced street lighting to facilitate continuous business operations throughout the day and night.