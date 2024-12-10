Nana Akomea Downplays Mahama’s Victory, Attributes It to NPP Voter Apathy

Nana Akomea, former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has downplayed the significance of John Dramani Mahama’s recent electoral victory, attributing it largely to widespread voter apathy among NPP supporters.

In an interview on Peace FM, Akomea argued that Mahama’s 2024 win was not due to a surge in support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather a result of a disappointing turnout by NPP voters. He pointed out that the total number of valid votes Mahama received in the recent election was nearly identical to the votes he garnered in 2020, when he was defeated by Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The data shows that over two million NPP supporters abstained from voting this time. That’s not to say Mahama or the NDC did anything extraordinary—it simply means we handed them this victory,” Akomea said.

He further emphasized that the NPP would launch an internal investigation to understand the reasons behind this voter apathy. Akomea dismissed the idea that traditional NPP supporters had switched allegiance to the NDC, suggesting instead that they chose not to participate in the election at all.

Akomea’s comments reflect growing concerns within the NPP about voter disengagement and its potential impact on future elections.