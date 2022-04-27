Nana Akomea’s Proposition is Problematic for Victory 2024, Bawumia-Napo Ticket Would Be the Best Way to Go: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Nana Akomea’s proposition raises a difficult scenario because he failed to SPECIFY who should be the Presidential candidate and Vice-Presidential candidate respectively.

First of all, it would be an insult to the Non-Akans in NPP and across Ghana for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to accept to partner anyone as the Vice-Presidential candidate again for 2024. That would be an unforgivable political sin. The question would be, why must a non-Akan always be the 2nd fiddle to the Presidential ticket of NPP since the birth of the Party?

Why must the delegates of NPP always deny the competent non-Akan candidates the opportunity to lead the Party as the Presidential candidate? Is it because NPP is an Akan Party?

Again, Dr. Bawumia cannot forever remain in the same position as second fiddle in NPP considering his unflinching and unwavering loyalty, support, commitment and cooperation to the fortunes of NPP since 2007.

Dr. Bawumia has fully paid his dues and deserves to lead NPP as the Flagbearer for 2024 with the fresh idea of focusing on:

1. modernizing the Ghanaian economy through the creation of enabling digital environment for raising giant Digital/Tech Entrepreneurs.

2. excellent service delivery systems across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

3. excellent data management of the resources of Ghana.

4. facilitating jobs creation through the setting up of Technology-based manufacturing companies to sustain the digital economy of Ghana just like US, UK, Japan, China, Germany, France and others.

5. sustaining the expansion of the existing programmes of NPP Government.

Realistically, Alan should be the one to consider accepting the running-mate slot. However, across the political divide, no such arrangement of two competing parties accepting or considering each other for a Running mate slot has been a better implementable option.

Nana Akufo-Addo never considered Aliu Mahama or any of his competitors for the running mate slot even though they were competitors in the 2007 delegates conference.

John Mahama never considered Spio Garbrah or any of his competitors for the 2020 general elections.

Kufuor never did that and Mills too.

If it is about the Ashanti Votes, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will stand the greatest chance of winning the Ashanti Votes more than Alan Kyerematen. A contest between Napo and Alan Cash in the Ashanti Region will eventually see Napo emerging Victorious over Alan Kyerematen.

Nana Akomea’s proposition is not helpful at this point, let the Party allow contest for all Presidential Aspirants to know their faith by the ultimate decision of the Party’s Delegates in 2023. I am very confident that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will eventually win the Flagbearership contest and I think to consolidate the base of the Party for Victory 2024 he should consider partnering Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who resonate well with the Grassroots of the Party in the Ashanti Region and largely across the Country.

However, importantly, the decision is in the hands of Dr. Bawumia who should be his running mate for 2024.