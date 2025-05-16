Nana Akua Addo Advocates Curated Red Carpets and Appearance Fees in Ghana

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has proposed that event organizers implement curated guest lists and appearance fees for red carpet events to elevate industry standards.

Speaking on 3Lounge with AJ Sarpong on May 16, 2025, Addo emphasized the need for formalized practices in Ghana’s entertainment sector.

“Our red carpet culture has matured. Organizers should intentionally select attendees and factor in appearance fees,” Addo stated. “AJ, you know the costs involved in styling hair, makeup, designers. These investments deserve recognition.” Her remarks followed high-profile appearances at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where celebrities showcased elaborate designs.

Addo also dismissed speculation about avoiding recent TGMA red carpets, reaffirming her loyalty to organizer Charterhouse. “Charterhouse gave me my first platform. I’d never decline their invite it’s like returning home,” she explained. The clarification addressed public assumptions that her absence stemmed from dissatisfaction, despite her participation in global events like the AMVCA in Nigeria.

Her dual focus advocating for professionalized red carpets while honoring her career roots highlights the balance between innovation and tradition in Ghana’s entertainment landscape. The proposal aligns with trends in Nigeria and South Africa, where appearance fees and curated guest lists are common, reflecting broader efforts to formalize creative sector practices.