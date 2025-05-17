Nana Akua Addo Debuts Futuristic AMVCA 2025 Look After 18-Month Effort

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo captivated audiences at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos with a groundbreaking tech-infused ensemble.

Her all-white gown, crafted from wearable ABS material, featured a rotating laser-cut design, a first in the event’s red carpet history.

Addo revealed the meticulous 18-month collaboration behind the look during a post-event interview. “This outfit was planned by my Indian and Nigerian designers. It took us a year and a half to perfect the fusion of fashion and technology,” she stated.

The rotating mechanism, a highlight of the gown, underwent repeated trials. “We practiced several times before it worked seamlessly,” she added.

The innovative design garnered widespread acclaim, reinforcing Addo’s reputation for pushing boundaries in African fashion. Known for her avant-garde choices, her AMVCA appearance follows prior headline-making turns at continental events, solidifying her influence in merging technology with haute couture.