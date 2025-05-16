Nana Akua Addo Denies Snubbing TGMA Red Carpet, Reaffirms Charterhouse Ties

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has addressed speculation about her absence from recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpets, reaffirming her respect for event organizer Charterhouse.

Speaking on 3Lounge with AJ Sarpong on May 16, 2025, Addo emphasized her gratitude toward the institution that launched her career.

“Charterhouse gave me my first platform to fame and helped shape who I am today. I can never take that for granted,” Addo stated. “If invited, I’d attend a Charterhouse event like a prodigal daughter returning home. There’s no scenario where I’d decline.” Her remarks countered public assumptions that her non-appearance at TGMA stemmed from dissatisfaction, despite her high-profile presence at events like the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Nigeria.

Addo recently attended the 2025 AMVCA in Lagos, Nigeria, wearing a tech-enhanced rotating gown designed by Nicoline GH, Metal Bender Studio, and Nigerian designer Jewoola Adenike Racheal. The white ensemble, crafted from laser-cut ABS material with floral motifs, blended advanced design and wearable technology, garnering international attention.

Her clarification underscores the complex dynamics between public figures and cultural institutions, as well as fashion’s role in elevating Ghana’s creative sector. While Addo’s global engagements reflect her expanding influence, her acknowledgment of Charterhouse’s foundational impact highlights the enduring local ties shaping her career.