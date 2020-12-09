Nana Mahama

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been re-elected, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday.

Nana Akufo-Addo, 76, polled 6,730,413 votes representing 51.6 per cent to beat main opposition leader Mr John Dramani Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who polled 6,214,889 votes representing 47.4 per cent in the Monday, December 7’s presidential poll, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson and Returning Officer of the Presidential elections, said.

This is the third time the two leaders have met in elections after 2012 and 2016.

Mr Mahama secured victory in the 2012 Presidential election but failed to secure a second-term in office after he was trounced by Nana Akufo-Addo by more than one million votes.

