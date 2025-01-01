Nana Akufo-Addo Reflects on Ghana’s Economic Recovery in Final New Year Message

In his last New Year message as President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed pride in the nation’s economic recovery and optimism for the future.

Addressing the nation on December 31, 2024, Akufo-Addo highlighted his administration’s efforts in navigating Ghana through challenging times, crediting strategic interventions for the country’s impressive rebound.

“Our economy is rebounding impressively,” Akufo-Addo said, pointing to the remarkable 7.2% growth in the third quarter of 2024, with an overall growth rate projected at 6.8%. The President emphasized that the economic recovery was not just a matter of statistics but had real, positive impacts on the lives of Ghanaians.

“These are stories of lives changed and futures made brighter,” Akufo-Addo added, acknowledging the difficulties that the nation had faced during his tenure, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The road has not always been smooth, and there have been times of difficulty and sacrifice,” he said.

Reflecting on the resilience and unity displayed by Ghanaians, the President praised the country’s collective spirit, especially during the post-pandemic period. “The post-COVID-19 years have tested us to our limit, but they also reminded us of who we are – a people who rise together no matter the odds,” he remarked.

As the country prepares to transition to new leadership, Akufo-Addo called on citizens to embrace the future with hope and determination. “May 2025 bring our families joy, peace, and abundant blessings. Let us step into the New Year with hope in our hearts and determination in our steps, knowing that together there’s nothing we cannot achieve,” he said.

Akufo-Addo’s farewell message also expressed deep gratitude to the people of Ghana for their unwavering support during his time in office, which will officially end on January 6, 2025. His address was a poignant reminder of the challenges and triumphs of his administration, leaving behind a nation poised for new opportunities.

President Akufo-Addo’s final New Year message reflects a sense of accomplishment and pride in Ghana’s economic recovery under his leadership. The impressive growth figures are a testament to the resilience of the nation, and his focus on the tangible impact of these successes on everyday lives highlights a human-centered approach to economic recovery. His emphasis on unity and hope as the country transitions into the New Year serves as a call to action for all Ghanaians, reinforcing the importance of collective effort in overcoming challenges. As Ghana looks ahead to a new administration, Akufo-Addo’s remarks provide a hopeful and forward-looking perspective for the nation’s future.

Watch President Akufo-Addo’s last message of 2024: