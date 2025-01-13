Nana Akufo-Addo Statue Vandalized Near Effia Nkwanta Hospital

A statue of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, located near the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Takoradi, has been vandalized.

The statue, which had already been partially damaged weeks ago with one of its legs chopped off, has now been completely toppled and destroyed, with its head smashed down to the knee level.

It is currently unclear who is responsible for this act of vandalism, but reactions on social media suggest that many people welcome the destruction, particularly because the statue was controversial from the start. Many criticized the government’s decision to erect the statue, arguing that it was erected amidst unfulfilled promises to the people of the Western Region.

Furthermore, the location of the statue on an untarred road has added to the public dissatisfaction, with critics pointing out the disparity between the public infrastructure and the government’s efforts to honor the former president in such a manner. The repeated damage to the statue seems to reflect broader frustrations with political promises that were not seen through to completion.

As of now, it remains uncertain what actions will be taken to address the incident or repair the statue.