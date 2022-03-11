Nana Akufo-Addo’s E-Levy Bill & E-Levy Birthday Cakes – Treason Felony, Treason, Misprision Of Treason & Coup Mongering:

BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU

INTRODUCTION

The Government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, particularly its

determination to impose its draconian Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on an already

financially exhausted and challenged poor citizenry contrary to its own electoral promises

and undertakings has seriously polarized this nation and created needless acrimony amongst

the body politic in a manner I have never witnessed since my first involvement in public

service and observation of the governance processes of Ghana since February 1982.

The adversarial conflict over the Government’s E-Levy policy eventually deepened with the

uncomplimentary public reaction to what some citizens perceived to be an opulent, arrogant,

and insulting 65th birthday celebration by the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, (which fell on Thursday 3 February 2022) amid their

sufferings and the government’s intention to further tax their scarce incomes. The “Mr. Kyei

Mensah Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for his 65th birthday” celebration provides the immediate

context for understanding the public comments and reactions that led to the arrest and

detention of a known political adversary of the Government’s policies, Mr. Oliver Mawuse

Barker-Vormawor, the convenor of #FixTheCountry, who was later charged

unconstitutionally for the offence of treason felony. Mr. “Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s E-Levy cake

for his 65th birthday” celebration has also led to other citizens being gagged and intimidated

from exercising their constitutional rights and freedoms to free speech and thought on pain of

being arrested and detained without bail at the behest of hawks and operatives of the

Government under the smokescreen of coup mongering or first-degree felony offences

against the safety of the state.

The police also later arrested and detained Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman

of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on 15 February 2022 and subsequently charged him with

lesser offences and bailed before a court the next day for accusing former President John

Mahama of high treason and/ or treason in a radio interview on 14 February 2022.

Subsequently, operatives of the government made threats to arrest and detain the Dean of the

University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, for coup mongering and

treason arising out of a public lecture he delivered at the Erata Hotel in Accra on 28 February

2022. These developments make it imperative for every patriotic Ghanaian and lover of

constitutionalism and representative democracy committed to the sustenance, preservation

and defence of the 1992 Constitution to speak out boldly against the use or the threatened use

of the investigatory and prosecutorial discretionary powers of the Republic entrusted to the

executive branch of government in abusing the rights and freedoms of citizens to speech and

thought by means of the deployment of the system of criminal justice administration for

purely partisan political ends. Any appearance of the use of the system of the criminal justice

administration to intimidate, suppress or seek to suppress the lawful political activity of

political adversaries in the marketplace of democratic political discourse needs to be

unreservedly condemned in defence of the 1992 Constitution.

The 1992 Constitution was intended to ensure a free marketplace of ideas in a representative

constitutional democratic society where rights and freedoms of political adversaries are not

suppressed or sought to be suppressed by Government over-reach. This was because the

nation’s political history teaches that the contrary led to the several previous instabilities that

the Ghanaian constitutional democratic processes witnessed since the darkest day of 24

February 1966 until 7 January 1993. For almost three decades, and for the first time in

Ghanaian political history, the Fourth Republican Constitution, born out of a revolution led

by a retired military officer, the late President, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rt.), who brought

it into operation under his signature and nurtured it democratically for eight years against all

odds and handed over political power peacefully to an opposing political party has enabled

this nation to witness the transfers of political power from one political party to another

through the ballot box. This singular achievement of the 31 December 1981 Revolution in

ensuring a lasting 1992 Constitution for Ghana is what all patriots are to defend.

It is in pursuance of the foregoing objectives that this article examines and discusses the

heightened polarization of the nation arising from Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority

Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs’ “Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for his

65th birthday” celebration and the resulting public reactions and comments thereto leading to

the deployment of the discretionary investigatory and prosecutorial powers of the executive

branch of the Government of which he is a Minister of State against vocal adversaries of the

government’s E-Levy policy.

MEDIA HYPE OF MR. KYEI MENSAH-BONSU’S OPULENT 65TH BIRTHDAY

CELEBRATION WITH AN EDIBLE DECORATED GREEN E-LEVY CAKE

The media hype of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs’ opulent 65th birthday celebration is

captured on several of the electronic media and is available online, but it will suffice for

purposes of this discourse to use a publication by Citi Newsroom which cannot be accused of

being biased against the government to underscore the reactions and comments of the public

to the Government’s E-Levy policy. #CitiNewsroom has a 0:50 minutes video publication on

https#m.youtube.com watch with the title: “Watch: Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for

his 65th birthday” accompanied by the following narration – ‘9 Feb 2022 – “The Majority

Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has celebrated his

65th birthday”’. Joy News also carried a 0:31 minutes similar video on YouTube on the same

day showing the same celebration. One needs to watch the video of the celebration of the

Minister’s 65th birthday with the decorated green edible “E-Levy” cake to understand how it

could generate sentimental dissent amongst bi-partisan opponents of the Government’s ELevy policy and pending Bill in Parliament. The public reactions and comments were swift

and electric both by individuals and the media.

Citi Newsroom captured the public perception of the “Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for

his 65th birthday” on its online reportage of the event as follows:

“…. It is also not clear what the motive is considering that many Ghanaians are against the

proposed Electronic Transaction Levy, and may find this decision insensitive.

Among the guests at the party were Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Samira

Bawumia; Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, known in real life as

Bernard Antwi Boasiako; and Senyo Hosi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber

of Bulk Oil Distributors.

Many Ghanaians have started reacting to the photos since they started circulating online on

Tuesday. Already, they are criticizing the controversial 1.75% E-levy which most people are

kicking against.

Most of the social media comments have condemned the use of the image by the experienced

politician, as they consider it a mockery of their opposition to the levy.”

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in reaction to the plush birthday

party made the following post to his Facebook

“Sammy Gyamfi

Checkout E-Levy cake at the plush birthday party of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei

Mensah Bonsu.

Guess what? Our Jocular Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team at

large, who has been mute on the obnoxious E-Levy policy, was the special guest of honour.

The continuous display of opulence and ostentation by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia

government at this time of excruciating hardships is nauseating and insulting to the

sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians.”

The Pulse.com.gh’s Kojo Emmanuel reported that:

‘The Economic Fighters League on its part described the majority leader’s conduct as a

symbolic indication that proceeds from the E-levy will be “chopped” by government officials.

Taking to its Facebook page, the group described the act as a “perfect illustration of growing

old without sense”.

Leader of the group, Ernesto Yeboah added that “An MP entering retirement age has just told

us that he is going to take a cut of the national cake made from our own modest earnings.

“If we as a nation allow this E-Levy bill and its accompanying insult to pass then we are

sick..”’

Reacting and commenting on the 65th birthday celebration by the Minister of Parliamentary

Affairs of the Government, on Wednesday 9 February 2022, Osagyefo Oliver BarkerVormawor who was in the United Kingdom but was apparently following the news in Ghana

published on YouTube media concerning the opulent, flamboyant, and arrogant “Kyei

Mensah-Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for his 65 birthday” celebration amidst the national economic

hardship and suffering of poor citizens posted the following statement on his Facebook wall:

“If this E-Levy passes

after this Cake bullshit,

I will do the coup

Myself.

Useless Army!”

In another and second post he stated that:

“Okay, let’s try again. If this E-Levy still passes after this cake bullshit, then may

God…. Help us to resist oppressor’s rule, With all our will and might for evermore.

(2x)

Useless Army.

Anaa, the value is the same?”

As a result of Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s Facebook posts some social media users who put

varying interpretations on his two contradictory and ambiguous posts, called on the security

agencies to arrest him over his comments (See Ghana Web of 11 February 2022 with source

as dailmailgh.com).

ARREST, RESTRICTION OR DETENTION OF MR. BARKER-VORMAWOR ON

ARRIVAL FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM AT THE AIRPORT AND A

‘CYNICAL’ CHARGE OF TREASON FELONY

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was picked up by the police on the evening of 11 February 2022 at the

Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from the United Kingdom. He was cautioned

for the misdemeanour offence of offensive conduct conducive to the breaches of the peace

contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as the basis of his arrest

as required under Article 14 of the 1992 Constitution. The police kept him in custody from 11

February 2022 until on 14 February 2022 when he was brought before a District Court at

Ashaiman in flagrant breach of the Constitutional injunction for any citizen who is arrested,

restricted, or detained to be brought before a court within forty-eight hours or be set at liberty.

While Mr. Barker-Vormawor was in police custody, the police took a written caution

statement from him for the misdemeanour offence for which he was arrested at the airport

and detained at the police station. The suspect had a right to a lawyer before interrogation and

the taking of any written statement by the police from him and it is axiomatic from the

subsequent facts that he exercised his right to a lawyer when he gave a written statement to

the police. However, on 14 February 2022, when Mr. Barker-Vormawor was surprisingly

brought before a District Court for the misdemeanour and summary offence of offensive

conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, the reasons for his arrest and detention changed

in the court room. His lawyers and him learnt for the first time in the court that he had been

brought before the Court on a charge of treason felony under section 182(b) of the Criminal

Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) for which the court had no bailable powers.

The nature of the unconstitutional, unethical ambush, and abuse of the investigatory and

prosecutorial discretion of the executive branch of government in informing the suspect and

his lawyers for the first time in the court room of the treason felony charge shocked Mr.

Akoto Ampaw, the lawyer leading the suspect’s defence team, to the extent that he is quoted

by the Daily Graphic Online of 14 February 2022 to have said that: “Until this morning

[Monday], it was a misdemeanour, only to appear in court and be told he is being charged

with treason felony which has no factual basis.”

The Daily Graphic Online reported its interaction with Mr. Akoto Ampaw as follows:

5

“Counsel for Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor who has been charged with treason felony

has described the charge by the police as “cynical”.

Mr Akoto Ampaw who is leading the team defending Barker-Vormawor told Graphic

Online’s Della Russel Ocloo that the charge is “cynical” and amount to “bad faith” on the part

of the prosecution.

Mr Akoto Ampaw wondered why the prosecution, which initially charged BarkerVormawor for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, which is a

misdemeanour and went ahead to take a statement from him would show up in court with the

charge of treason felony…. He also questioned the basis for the adjournment of the case to

February 28, 2022, when the court does not have jurisdiction over the charge for which the

accused was brought before it.”

THE INFRINGEMENT OF THE RIGHTS AND FREEDOM OF MR. BARKERVORMAWOR AND ABUSE OF THE SYSTEM OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE

ADMINISTRATION UNDER THE 1992 CONSTITUTION

Mr. Ampaw’s quoted words and the paraphrased description of his interaction with the media

which is contemporaneous with the arraignment and remand of the suspect shows a clear and

calculated intention on the part of the executive branch of government to infringe the

fundamental human rights and freedoms of Mr. Barker-Vormawor to personal liberty and

respect for his human dignity (under articles 14(2) and (3) and 15(1) and (2) of the 1992

Constitution respectively) from the time of his arrest to the time of his arraignment on a

provisional indictable treason felony charge before a District Court which could not exercise

bailable powers in felony cases. The Government had knowingly and intentionally turned the

administration of justice into an inquisitorial and persecutorial system to intimidate and

suppress the lawful political activity, personal liberty and right to equality before the law and

non-discrimination of a citizen, Mr. Barker-Vormawor under articles 3, 14, 17, and 291 of the

1992 Constitution. There is no constitutional rational justification for the conduct of the

Government in the manner it executed the persecution of the suspect as the executive branch

has consistently sought to justify to the public.

The answer by the Government to the public outcry and objection to the unlawful detention

of Mr. Barker-Vormawor for more than forty-eight hours was the lame justification that the

Republic was unable to reach the Chief Justice to assign a judge or court during the weekend.

The excuse is lame and frivolous because if Mr. Barker-Vormawor was in lawful custody for

the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace with which he was

charged upon his arrest and a statement taken from him in custody exercising his right to a

lawyer of his choice, then the police did not need the Chief Justice or a court to exercise the

discretion to grant him police enquiry bail to appear before them or a named court on a

named date and time. On the other hand, if the Government and the police had received

further information and facts with which they had reasonable changed grounds for the

continued arrest, restriction or detention of Mr. Barker-Vormawor, without informing him of

the changed reasons and his right to a lawyer of his choice, the contention that he was not

brought before a court within forty-eight hours of his original arrest or detention because of

lack of a court during the weekend is vacuous.

I have painstakingly read Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s two posts on his Facebook on

9 February 2022 while he was in the United Kingdom within the context of other posts and

reaction to the ostentatious, opulent, and profane “Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for his

65th birthday” celebration. It is my considered view that the two contradictory and ambiguous

Facebook comments taken separately or together do not measure up to the basic ingredients

of the provisional charge of the indictable offence of treason felony for which he was

‘cynically’ and surprisingly brought before an inferior court without powers of bail on 14

February 2022, and for which he is still in police custody on remand. The perception that the

unconstitutional and unlawful arrest and detention of Barker-Vormawor was politically

motivated and intended to suppress his lawful political activity has further polarized this

country along ideological and partisan lines which is inimical to the unity and stability the

Constitution enjoins each citizen to strive to preserve in our democracy.

I had served the Republic of Ghana as the only Deputy Attorney-General in the Ministry of

Justice continuously for upwards of twelve and half years with unfettered power for all

subject matters of the Attorney-General’s Office and especially dealing with the system

criminal justice administration. I have also served as the Minister for the Interior of the

Republic of Ghana before serving as the Attorney-General of the Republic of Ghana. I have

had the privilege of working with eminent and distinguished Directors of Public Prosecutions

such as Mrs. Joyce Bamford Addo until she was appointed to the Supreme Court, the late Mr.

A. A. Forster, until he was appointed to the Court of Appeal, the late Mr. S. G. Baddoo, until

he was also appointed to the Court of Appeal (and later to the Supreme Court), and the

venerable Mr. J. C Amoono-Monney until his appointment to the Court of Appeal, and I will

bet my last farthing that none of these distinguished and seasoned Directors of Public

Prosecutions would have agreed to the police bringing Mr. Barker-Vormawor to any court on

an indictable charge of treason felony upon the ambiguous statements he posted on his

Facebook.

And if indeed, the police did any such thing on our blind-side we would have immediately

called for the police docket, reversed their action, and ensured respect for the rights and

7

freedoms of the suspect based on the reasons for his initial arrest. This is how it happened

that on three different and separate occasions we declined to charge citizens some of whom

are now eminent journalist and outspoken social commentators and activists with the offence

of sedition.

The foregoing exposition demonstrates that the manner the system of criminal justice

administration has been deployed punitively by the executive branch of government against

the suspect gives ample grounds for the conclusion that the government untowardly abused

its executive powers of the Republic to suppress or seek to suppress the lawful political

activity of a known political adversaries in a McCarthy-like hysteria of hunting for supposed

coup mongers who are merely exercising their constitutional right to free speech and in

defending the constitution by forewarning the government so that it may be forearmed

against those who may wish to abrogate the Constitution in violation of article 3 thereof.

ARREST AND DETENTION OF MR KWAME BAFFOE, THE BONO REGIONAL

CHAIRMAN OF THE N. P. P AND THE EQUAL APPLICATION OF THE LAW IN

CRIMINAL JUSTICE ADMINISTRATION

Mr. Barker-Vormawor has suffered unconstitutional arrest, restriction or detention and an

inferior court misled into remanding him into police custody for 14 days in the first instance

and another 14 days on his second appearance on a spurious provisional treason felony

charge which came to his notice for the first time on 14 February 2022 in the court room. His

relatives, friends and he were put to the expense of seeking his release at the High Court,

Tema, on a Habeas Corpus application without success. They went to the Supreme Court

upon an application for certiorari which turned out to be faulty only to be assured by the

office of the principal legal advisor to the Government under the Constitution that should he

make a proper application for bail to a bailable court the Republic will not object it.

What a cynical assurance this was! The Government knew before or from the moment of Mr.

Barker-Vormawor’s arrest and detention that the government was going to keep him in

undignified and unconstitutional custody to compel him to go to the needless expense of

applying for bail before the suppose generosity of the Attorney-General’s Office and the

Government will be showered upon him for political point scoring in the eyes of the public.

His unconstitutional arrest and detention were orchestrated so that the Government will tell

him, as the Office of the Attorney-General is now telling him in words to the effect that:

“You think you are somebody. We now have you. Go and apply for bail and we will show

you mercy.” This is not a constitutional and democratic attitude enjoined by the letter and

spirit of the 1992 Constitution, and it is patently inconsistent with article 3 (2) thereof.

8

words, is the fact that the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kwame

Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC granted an interview to 93.9 Hot FM on 14 February 2022

when Mr. Barker-Vormawor was in detention alleging that His Excellency former President John

Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to assist him to topple the Government of the New

Patriotic Party by force of arms. The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP claimed that John

Mahama “approached the group in a bid to help him become president again” according to

the rendition by Citi Newsroom.

I have listened several times to the video publication of the interview which is online on

different media platforms in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the

NPP, says clearly and without equivocations that former President John Mahama was

working with Al Qaeda (an internationally proscribed terrorist organization) to assist him to

overthrow the Government of the NPP by force of arms and links Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s

Facebook posts and his subsequent arrest and detention for treason felony to his being one of

the co-conspirators of John Mahama’s unlawful machinations to overthrow the NPP

Government by force of arms. The serious allegations of high treason and/or treason made by

Mr. Kwame Baffoe against former President Mahama and the public reaction to it in the

media compelled the Government through its policing powers to attempt an exercise in

damage control.

When Mr. Kwame Baffoe was challenged several times by his interviewer as to the veracity

of his assertions, he insisted that they were true and sought to justify the allegations on the

interview which is now trending online. By failing or refusing to report former John

Mahama’s recruitment of Al Qaeda and Mr. Barker-Vormawor to over-throw the government

of Ghana by force of arms Mr. Kwame Baffoe was committing the suspected offence of

misprision treason under section 181 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) which

states that:

“181. Misprision of treason

A person who knows the commission of high treason, or a treason within the meaning of

clause (17) of article 19 of the Constitution, and does not forthwith reveal it to the President,

or to a police officer not below the rank of Inspector, commits a misprision of treason and is

punishable as a first-degree felony.”

Consequently, on 15 February 2022 the Ghana Police issued a public statement inviting Mr.

Kwame Baffoe to report to the police to assist investigations into his allegations. He was

arrested and detained overnight on the lesser charges of publication of false news, and

offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace. The detention overnight by the police

of the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing party was so offensive to operatives of the

governing party who openly expressed their disquiet leading to bail being facilitated for the

suspect when he was brought before a court to be with his family while poor BarkerVormawor, “the cockroach”, who made the mistake of making himself available in the den of

“the fowls” administering the system of criminal justice administration received the justice

cockroaches deserve before the executive branch of government run by “fowls”.

Mr. Kwame Baffoe upon gaining his liberty took to the media to vent his spleen against the

Inspector-General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for daring to humiliate him by his

arrest and detention overnight. The Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service

have not dared to bring further charges against him for obstructing the police in the execution

of its law enforcement duties or for any other offence simply because he is a powerful

regional chairman of the political party of the government in power.

The arrest and detention of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the Convenor of #FixTheCountry and

Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the powerful Bono Regional Chairman of the governing political party,

demonstrates the partiality with which the fundamental human rights and freedoms

guaranteed to citizens might through the exercise of the investigatory and prosecutorial

discretion in the system of criminal justice administration at the level of the executive branch

of government has been wittingly or unwittingly abused in the matter of the “Kyei MensahBonsu’s E-Levy cake for his 65th birthday” contrary to article 3(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

PROF. RAYMOND ATUGUBA’S PUBLIC LECTURE AND THE RESULTANT

HYSTERIA ABOUT COUP MONGERING AND CALLING FOR HIS ARREST

On 28 February 2022, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, the Dean of the University of Ghana School

of Law delivered a public lecture at the Erata Hotel under the auspices of Solidaire Ghana on

the topic: “A Reviewed 1992 Constitution And Its Impact On The Economy of Ghana:

Looking Forward.” To prove the hypothesis of his public lecture he made references to the

state of the national economy and how to prevent a coup in Ghana. One Saka Salia, reported

in the media to be a Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), called

for the immediate arrest and investigation of Prof. Atuguba for advocating for a coup by his

public lecture. Mr. Saka Salia charged the government to treat Prof. Atuguba the same way as

the FixTheCountry convener, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was arrested for

similar comments. Mr. Saka Salia is quoted to have stated, inter alia, that:

“The NDC are coup mongers and I will employ that Prof. Raymond Atuguba is arrested and

investigated. If he is not, it will be considered discrimination. The Ghanaian community will

start thinking some people are above the law which is wrong.”

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, devoted time to speak to journalist

to criticize Prof. Atuguba’s public lecture. He is reported to have said, inter alia, that:

“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and

executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise

coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned.”

Mr. K. T. Hammond, an NPP Member of Parliament, joined the government hawks in calling

for Prof. Atuguba’s arrest by the police for the exercise of his constitutional right to freedom

of speech and of thought. Mr. Hammond is reported online to have said in an interview to the

media, inter alia, that:

‘I will be surprised if they (police) have not already invited him, clear foolishness. I believe

that the theory that has been brought up will be best explained to an assembly of national

security apparatus. They will understand it better than where he took the opportunity to say

these things. Coup does not resolve difficulties in any country, we should be careful.”

The electronic media also reported the interpretations and reactions of some leading members

of the NDC to Prof. Atuguba’s lecture. Dr. Obed Asamaoh, a respected former Attorney

General, without whose experience and practical abilities in political organization the NDC

would never have become a vibrant party capable of winning elections is reported to have

allegedly described Prof. Atuguba’s statements on the ripeness of an environment for coups

as “childish” and coming from someone who is not aware of the consequences of military

takeovers. The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin was also reported by the media

to have disagreed with the perspectives expressed by Prof. Atuguba in the public lecture

without calling for his arrest. But Dr. Obed Asamoah an eminent and experienced former

Attorney-General, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored the principles and

conventions underlying the proper use of the investigatory and prosecutorial discretion of the

executive branch of government when he politely concluded that:

“There is a difference between speech and action. [If I were the Attorney General] I will take

action only when there is evidence of preparation to carry out a coup. If somebody is only

talking, I will just take it to be over-excitement. I won’t go arresting people for that,”

In accordance with my usual work habit, I have critically read several times over the twentyone pages published public lecture Prof. Atuguba delivered in which he analyzed the political

and economic circumstances of Ghana and what must be done to avoid a coup in Ghana. I do

not agree with some of the facts, analysis and conclusions Prof. Atuguba arrived at in his

public lecture. But from my considered critique and analysis of his lecture, I cannot find any

ingredient of criminal incitement on the part of Prof. Atuguba of anybody to commit high

treason, treason or treason felony or any criminal intention and act on his part to over-throw

the elected Government of Ghana by force of arms or any unlawful means to warrant his

arrest and detention.

Constitutionalism and democracy were undermined when the hawks in the governing party

called for Prof. Atuguba’s arrest without first carefully and critically reading his full public

lecture but merely relying on or listening to comments by social commentators who

themselves might not have read or heard the full lecture delivered by the learned Professor.

My conclusions are based on what Prof. Atuguba said within the context of his whole public

lecture and not on hearsay, sentiments, and emotions.

At page 7 of the public lecture of Prof. Atuguba, he states that:

“We do not want a coup in this country. Yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have

one in our hands very soon…. I urge my good friend the Minister for National Security, Hon.

Kan Dapaah, to have a conversation with my friend at the War College…. A big part of why

certain coups succeed and others fail is the Economy. What is the state of our economy

today?…”

Prof. Atuguba also stated at page 10, inter alia, that:

“Marching on the Office of the President, a National Security Zone, is not a crime. Saying

that you will do the coup, using the definite article, a reference to the coup that the market

women in Kumasi already say they will do, is a heinous crime.

Then at page 15 he states further that:

“…. There is only one thing to do now, prevent a Coup in Ghana, since the climate and the

environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one….”

On his concluding page on page 21 he makes, inter alia, the following statements:

“Canada of all places is clamping down on citizen demonstrations, and the United States

experienced their first attempted coup d’état in centuries in January last year. As for Africa,

literally every government is being toppled or sitting on tenterhooks…. The world cannot

continue like this and Ghana, always the pacesetter, must show the way….”

The foregoing sample of extracts from Prof. Atuguba’s public lecture taken within the

context of the lecture do not disclose any intention on his part to commit any criminal offence

let alone any act in fulfilment of his criminal intention. I would not have referred to any

relationship with Oliver Barker-Vormawor and the undignified conditions under which he is

detained in such a lecture if I had researched, written and delivered the public lecture. I would

also have avoided the frontal comparison made between John Mahama’s government and the

present government because of its potential to be misinterpreted as doing politics in such an

important public lecture. But God did not create Prof. Atuguba to reason with my brains and

socialization which explains why everyone is a unique social being resulting in Shakespeare

saying that there are as many opinions as there are men. I am entitled to criticize Prof.

Atuguba as I have just done, just as Mr. Bagbin and Dr. Asamoah are reported to have done

but none of us is entitled to gag Prof. Atuguba in the exercise of his fundamental right and

freedom of speech and expression, and freedom of thought, conscience, and belief, which

includes his academic freedom guaranteed to him under the 1992 Constitution as both a

citizen of Ghana and a professor of laws.

CONCLUSIONS

This examination and analysis of the adversarial conflict over the Government’s E-Levy

policy eventually deepening with the uncomplimentary public reaction to what some citizens

perceived to be an opulent, arrogant, and insulting 65th birthday celebration by the Majority

Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in February

2022 amid their sufferings and the government intention to further tax their scarce incomes

has shown how discretionary investigatory and prosecutorial power vested in the executive

branch of government can be abused in a manner in consistent with the letter and spirit of the

1992 Constitution for purely unconstitutional partisan ends.

In George Orwell’s dystopia novel Nineteen Eight-Four, (1984) the Thought Police

(Thinkpol) is the secret police of Oceania, which discovers and punishes thoughtcrime,

personal and political thought unapproved by Ingsoc’s regime. Thinkpol uses criminal

psychology and omnipresent surveillance via informants, telescreens, cameras, microphones to monitor and arrest all those who have committed thoughtcrime in challenge to the status quo authority of the party and the regime of Big Brother. The Government is using the Ghana Police now as its Thought Police in the E-Levy national disagreements to have its way despite the proscription of such unconstitutional methods under the 1992 Constitution as the foregoing article has demonstrated. The unconstitutionality being inflicted upon citizens and political adversaries for alleged thoughtcrimes for deciding not to be mere spectators but active citizens exercising their constitutional rights and freedoms can become pervasive and undermine the Constitution. Therefore, real patriots must come together on a non-partisan 12 basis and advocate against turning our democracy into a Big Brother regime and defend the 1992 Constitution by putting Ghana First!

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

Postscript/

I just read on Joy News Online that the Government is now objecting to the grant of bail to

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the #FixTheCountry lead convener who is not well because he will

not be likely to appear to stand his trial as he has no fixed place of abode for a search warrant to be executed by the police by visiting and searching his residence and his refusal to obey a court order to grant the police access to his mobile phone. The application for bail has been adjourned to 14 March 2022 for hearing. Joy News reports that the provisional charge o treason felony for which he was unconstitutionally detained before being brought before a

court is “over allegations that he has instigated members of his group to overthrow the

government.” Is the Government now finishing for the evidence to support the initial

unconstitutional treason felony charge? Whatever it may be, at face value this looks cynical

but let us hold our horses and abide how this case pans out and whether #Fixthe Country and its convener will eventually be cancelled out as political adversary of our Big Brother.

Readers who can find some time should re-visit my article on SIM card re-registration and

integrate that material and conclusions with the use by Orwellian Thought Police (Thinkpol)

of criminal psychology and omnipresent surveillance via informants, telescreens, cameras,

microphones to monitor and arrest all those who have committed thoughtcrime in challenge to the status quo authority of the party and the regime of Big Brother. The use of the Pegasus spyware I wrote about in that article makes one’s smart phone, iPad or computer and the SIM card used with them, surveillance devices modern Thinkpols employ for omnipresent surveillance as in the dystopian Big Brother Oceania.

Can the constitutional right against selfincrimination protect anybody any longer? Think about it and re-register your SIM card.