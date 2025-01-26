Nana Akwasi Agyeman IV Denies Chiefs’ Involvement in Controversial Statue Donation

Nana Akwasi Agyeman IV, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, has firmly rejected claims made by former Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, who suggested that the chiefs of the Western Region were behind the controversial statue donation to honor former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with a Takoradi-based radio station, Nana Agyeman clarified that neither he nor any of the region’s chiefs were involved in the initiation or funding of the statue project. “Frankly, I promised not to comment on the statue issue because of the widespread insults we chiefs have suffered. I, Nana Akwasi Agyeman, can confirm that the statue was not done by the chiefs of the Western Region. It is never true. No chief contributed a pesewa towards its construction. If any chief contributed towards it, I’m yet to know,” he stated emphatically.

The Paramount Chief further explained that the statue was never discussed at any official meetings of the Western Region House of Chiefs. “The chiefs never met as the House of Chiefs to discuss donating a statue to honour the then-President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Nana Agyeman also revealed how he was unexpectedly involved in the statue’s unveiling. He explained that he, along with other chiefs, had been invited by Okyere Darko Mensah to meet with the former President during his thank-you tour at the GNAT Hall in Takoradi. However, they were redirected to Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, where they were informed that they were to unveil a statue as part of the event.

“We only received an invitation to attend the former President’s thank-you tour. It was there that Okyere Darko Mensah sent someone to inform me that he would like us to join them to present a gift of appreciation to the President, and so we would all go to Effia-Nkwanta Hospital,” Nana Agyeman recalled. “It was upon arriving there that I got to know it was a statue. I didn’t even know it was a statue. I was not the only Paramount Chief who went there; in fact, we were about seven. Again, it was there that I was told I would help the President unveil the statue. Honestly, I initially didn’t want to do it, but I was worried about creating a scene, so I kept quiet,” he confessed.

The statue’s unveiling, which was intended as a gesture of appreciation, has instead sparked widespread public backlash. Many citizens have criticized the monument as a symbol of neglect in the region’s development, pointing to the perceived lack of significant contributions from the Akufo-Addo administration to the Western Region. The anger culminated in the statue being toppled and destroyed by unknown individuals on January 13, 2025.

Nana Agyeman’s comments shed new light on the controversy, as the public continues to voice their displeasure over what they see as an inappropriate tribute amid ongoing development challenges in the region.