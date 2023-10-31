Nana Ama McBrown Affirms Happiness in Marriage Amidst Divorce Gossip

Nana Ama McBrown, a renowned Ghanaian actress and the host of Onua Showtime, has officially addressed the rumors of divorce.

The media personality emphasized that she and her spouse are exceptionally content with their relationship and are committed to maintaining their happiness, despite the drama and speculation surrounding their purported divorce on social media.

In response to the rumors discussed on Hitz FM, , Nana Ama McBrown confidently stated that she is content with her current situation.

According to her, the divorce rumors are baseless.

“I am very happy at home, and we are incredibly content, despite life’s ups and downs. I don’t feel the need to respond; we are in a good place, and there’s no need to discuss it further.” she mentioned when questioned about the rumors.

Nana Ama McBrown tied the knot with Maxwell Mawu Mensah in 2016 and joyfully welcomed their daughter, Maxin in 2019.