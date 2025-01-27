Nana Ama McBrown Breaks Silence on Suzzy Williams Death Rumours

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally addressed the long-standing rumours and accusations suggesting her involvement in the tragic death of actress Suzzy Williams. Williams, who was one of the country’s brightest stars, died in a car accident in September 2005, at the height of her career.

At the time of her death, Williams was the face of the Ghanaian movie industry, featuring in numerous films and commercials. McBrown, who had just begun her acting career, was often paired with Williams in films due to their similar looks and shared talent. However, following Williams’ untimely death, allegations surfaced accusing McBrown of playing a role in the tragedy, suggesting that she was responsible for Williams’ demise in a bid to take over her place in the spotlight.

In a candid discussion on Onua Showtime on January 25, 2025, McBrown addressed these hurtful accusations, speaking openly about the emotional toll they have taken on her over the years. “We were often paired together on sets, including Abdul Salam Mumuni’s productions and shows like Tentacles. Suzzy was like a sister to me,” McBrown said, clarifying that there was never any rivalry between them.

She admitted that at the time, Williams was a much bigger star, with undeniable presence and confidence, particularly in Accra’s vibrant entertainment scene. McBrown reflected on her early career, noting that while she was starting to gain attention, it was nothing compared to Williams’ established fame. “At that time, Suzzy was hotter and more successful than me. I know I was also getting noticed, but Suzzy’s presence was undeniable,” she explained.

McBrown recalled the shock of learning about Williams’ death. “When I first heard of Suzzy’s death, I had just got back from Italy. I was in a Ford bus heading home when I heard the news. It was a shock,” McBrown said, her voice tinged with emotion. She reached out to actor Kofi Adjorlolo for confirmation, who told her he had seen Williams’ body at the mortuary.

Soon after, McBrown was confronted with the false claims of her involvement in Williams’ death. “It wasn’t a serious injury, just some scratches on her breast,” she noted about the accident, adding, “But not long after, I started hearing accusations that I had killed Suzzy.”

The actress expressed frustration at the falsehoods, saying, “If I’ve ever gone to any juju man, I challenge them to come forward and speak. At that time, we didn’t even know what competition was. Suzzy was Ewe, and I’m Asante. How could an Asante woman like me have done something like that to her?”

McBrown, who still faces these accusations years later, revealed the lasting emotional impact of such rumors. “It hurts, and to this day, people still accuse me,” she said, adding, “But I leave it to God.”

Despite the persistent rumours, McBrown’s testimony serves as a powerful reminder of the pain that unfounded accusations can cause, as well as the importance of allowing healing to take place over time.