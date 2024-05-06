Nana Ama McBrown to host ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ Concert in New York

Inside LLC’s highly anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert is gearing up to be an unforgettable night, and it just got even more exciting with the announcement of the illustrious Nana Ama McBrown as the host.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and media personality will bring her trademark charm, wit, and infectious energy to the stage as she guides attendees through an evening of music, celebration, and remembrance.

With her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Nana Ama McBrown is the perfect choice to lead the festivities.

Known for her versatile talent and magnetic presence, she has captivated audiences both on-screen and off-screen, earning her a reputation as one of Ghana’s most beloved personalities.

Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life makes her an ideal host for an event that aims to unite music lovers and honor the legacy of Ghanaian music icon, Castro ‘Underfire.’ As the host of Inside LLC’s ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert, Nana Ama McBrown will play a vital role in ensuring that attendees have an unforgettable experience. From introducing the lineup of talented performers to engaging the audience with her signature humor and charisma, she will set the stage for an electrifying night of entertainment.

The event, scheduled to take place on June 22 in New York City, promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian music and culture like never before. ‘ Attendees can look forward to performances by some of Ghana’s biggest music stars, including Kuami Eugene, Itz Tiffany, Joey B, Keche, and more. With Nana Ama McBrown at the helm, the concert is sure to be a night to remember.

Inside LLC is a dynamic entertainment company dedicated to showcasing the best of Ghanaian music and culture to the world. With a passion for promoting Ghanaian talent and heritage, Inside LLC produces high-quality events that celebrate the richness and diversity of Ghana’s music scene.

Through innovative concerts, festivals, and cultural exchanges, Inside LLC’s CEO, Nana B Gyimah aims to foster greater appreciation and understanding of Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage.