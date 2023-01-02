Nana Amo Tobbin I presents Christmas packages to 2000 people at Tarkwa Awodua

Nana Amo Tobbin I, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, has presented Christmas packages to more than 2000 residents of Tarkwa Awodua in the Western Region.

The donation, worth over Gh¢ 500,000, comprised food items, clothes, and medicines. ‘

Some surrounding villages in the Apinto Traditional Area in the region also benefitted.

“The gesture is to support the poor and vulnerable to keep body and soul together during the yuletide,” Nana Tobbin said.

“It forms part of our social corporate responsibility to ensure that the needy in society enjoy the best of the Christmas season.”

He appealed to individuals to endeavour to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable during festive seasons to put smiles on their faces.

Nana Tobbin, also the Presiding Elder at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly, Church of Pentecost, led the beneficiaries in prayer and urged them to focus on God’s Kingdom work and refrain from engaging in negative acts.

He advised drivers to avoid reckless driving to prevent loss of lives and property.

Nana Tobbin called on the public to strictly follow the COVID -19 safety protocols, especially during the festive season, to prevent a surge in cases after the celebration.

He commended community members for their unwavering support during the funeral of his mother, Deaconess Margaret Tobbin, and pledged his continuous assistance towards the development of Tarkwa Awodua.