Nana Atwere Bediako Akoto donates PPE to residents of Akyem Apapamu

Hundreds of residents of Akyem Apapamu have benefited from a mask donation drive to fight COVID-19 and its related variants.

A private initiative to augment government’s efforts, was carried out by the Wrempemhene of Akyem Apapamu, Nana Atwere Bediako Akoto in partnership with the Rebekah Awuah Foundation.

“I was enthused by the foundation’s “Mask-ing Out” project. For young people to have that sense of communal and national interest at heart, I felt it was brilliant. I thought it wise to team up with the Rebekah Awuah foundation to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to my people.

“This is to drum home the need to keep our masks on all the time” – Nana Atwere Bediako said. Covid may seem to have disappeared, but don’t be deceived, we all need to protect ourselves especially when there are new variants coming up anytime, he added. Masks may seem the cheapest of all PPE, but not everyone can afford particularly rural folks. I believe this will a long way to help”

Receiving the items on behalf of his people, the Amantour mi3nsa-hene and Omanhene of Akyem Apapamu Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Ofori IV was excited and applauded the response as a laudable one that deserved commendation.

“Risking your lives for other people’s lives around this time is admirable. Our hope is that, the initiative attracts more support to reach out to more communities”. He was grateful to the Wrempemhene, Nana Atwere Bediako Akoto for having the people of Apapamu in mind and commended him highly for adopting local solutions to tackling a global problem. This is what Chieftaincy should be and you are a shining example he told Nana Akoto.

The Rebekah Awuah foundation COVID-19 response project dubbed “Mask-ing Out “ has so far served 100 vulnerable people in Nungua, a suburb in the Greater Accra region, 150 psychiatric health workers and inmates at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and over 300 market women and the elderly in Abiriw and Akropong in the Akuapem North District.

It is targeting over a 1000 mask distribution and awareness campaign and will need more resources and partnerships to make this happen.

President of the Rebekah Awuah Foundation, Rebekah Awuah said partnering the Chiefs and people of Ayekokooso courtesy the Tufuhene Nana Atwere Bediako Akoto was the best thing that ever happened to the organisation.

“Ours is to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerable with our service and the people of Ayekokooso gave us that opportunity, which we are grateful for.”

She said crisis events were an opportunity for the show of humanness and the Rebekah Awuah Foundation had always been supportive during the crises in Ghana.

She mentioned that the current COVID-19 situation was a national issue and was happy that the foundation found it expedient to collaborate to educate and make this presentation.