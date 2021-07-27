Nana B At 40: Builds Ward For Tafo Government Hospital

As part of celebrations leading to the 40th birthday of the National Youth Organizer, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (a.k.a Nana B), has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern 29-Bed Children’s Ward and Out Patients’ Department (OPD) Clinic at Tafo General Hospital in the Ashanti region.

The Sod-cutting event happened on Sunday, 25th July, 2021 at a mini durbar at the Tafo General Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, 23rd July, 2021, the Youth Organizer again, as part of the celebrations donated sewing machines and hand dryers and some undisclosed amount of money to the needy youth who are into apprenticeship at a mini durbar at Mankesim in the Central Region.

Nana Boakye who has previously served as the Youth Organizer is currently seeking a renewal of his mandate as he moves to the National Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party.

Lawyer Nana B used the opportunity to commend the contributions of the youth wing of the National Patriotic Party for their undying support for him and the party throughout his tenure in office.

The event witnessed some dignitaries; Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, MP and Energy Minister, Nana Frimpong II, Tafo manhene, Hon. Justin Kodua, CEO of YEA, Hon. Francis, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Adinkra, Representative from the Manhyia Palace and others.