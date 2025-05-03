Nana B Demands AG’s Resignation Over Alleged Constitutional Breaches

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine to resign or face dismissal, citing alleged failures in fulfilling constitutional obligations.

The demand follows public criticism of Ayine’s performance, including accusations of inefficiency and corruption raised by figures such as Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus.

During an interview on Joy News, Nana B emphasized the Attorney General’s mandate under Article 88 of Ghana’s Constitution, which designates the officeholder as the government’s principal legal advisor responsible for initiating and conducting prosecutions. “The Attorney General shall prosecute criminal offenses in the name of the Republic and represent the state in civil matters. They must also have audience in all courts,” he stated, stressing the role’s expansive authority.

Nana B argued that Ayine has fallen short of these duties, undermining public trust in the office. While he did not provide specific examples of misconduct, the criticism aligns with broader allegations of ethical lapses within the AG’s office. Kwame A-Plus previously labeled Ayine as “corrupt,” though no formal charges have been substantiated.

The Attorney General’s office has yet to respond to the latest claims. Legal analysts note that calls for resignation based on constitutional breaches are rare in Ghana’s political discourse, often reserved for severe allegations of malfeasance or incompetence.

Ghana’s Attorney General has historically faced scrutiny over high-profile cases, including prosecutions related to corruption and electoral disputes. Nana B’s remarks reflect simmering tensions within the political landscape, where opposition figures frequently question the impartiality of state legal machinery.

The controversy also raises questions about the balance between political accountability and the independence of constitutional offices, particularly as Ghana approaches another election cycle. While constitutional provisions allow for the removal of the AG through parliamentary processes, such moves require substantial evidence to avoid perceptions of partisan vendettas.