Nana B to Challenge Termination of New Public Sector Hires in Court

Henry Nana Boakye, better known as Nana B and serving as the national organizer for the New Patriotic Party, has announced plans to take the government to court over its decision to terminate the employment of public sector workers hired after December 7, 2024.

In a pointed social media message, Nana B criticized the move, arguing that it stands on shaky constitutional ground and betrays the very oath taken by President John Mahama to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Ghana.”

According to Nana B, the affected employees followed all the proper procedures when they secured their positions, making the abrupt terminations not only unfair but also legally questionable. “Where is the legal justification for this action under our constitutional framework?” he wrote, emphasizing that the President’s commitment to good governance should extend to every corner of public service. Nana B vowed to use all available resources to fight the decision, and he has already enlisted the expertise of his legal team—Nana Baffour Awuah Esq and Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei Esq—to defend the rights of these young professionals.

Political observers see this legal challenge as more than just a dispute over employment—it reflects a broader tension between political promises and administrative actions. Critics argue that terminating appointments without clear justification may undermine public confidence in the government’s commitment to lawful and fair practices. As Ghana navigates this contentious issue, many are left wondering if such moves could set a dangerous precedent for future governance, where political expediency might trump the rule of law.

With the court case looming, both supporters and detractors of the decision are keenly watching the developments. This dispute not only highlights the deep divisions in Ghana’s political landscape but also serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and transparency in public service. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome may well influence how employment practices are handled in the public sector for years to come.